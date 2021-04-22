By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with some state governors from the northern part of the country.

The meeting, which held inside the Presidential Villa Abuja, was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The governors were led to the meeting by the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong.

Others in the delegation were governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Niger, Abubakar Bello, and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

Speaking to State House correspondents on the purpose of the meeting, Lalong said: “Well, this meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the insecurities that are very similar. So we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it since it’s about insecurity.”

Asked the key takeaways from the meeting, the chairman of the northern governor’s forum said: “I think they are not to be disclosed because these are about security. But the takeaway I say is that the meeting with the President was very fruitful and we are also very committed, and we have seen a lot of commitment, so we are waiting for implementation.

“The assurance I will give you is that based on this meeting, we will also wait to see the commitment, and Mr. President has given us that assurance.”