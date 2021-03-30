ADVERTISEMENT

by Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the senate president, Ahmed Lawal and speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the supplementary budget that will cover the cost of purchasing new equipment to fight insecurity .

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Lawan said they met with the president over supplementary budget that will cover for the COVID-19 vaccination.

He said, “You know, it’s one government where the executive and legislature are working together and we have come to meet with Mr. President, to discuss issues of serious national concern. And one of those issues is the issue of the supplementary budget. Both executive and legislative arms believe that we should have supplementary budget to provide for funding of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, as well as the security, providing more resources and platforms to our security agencies.

“And today, I’m sure in Nigeria, there are no more grave issues than COVID-19 and the security situation in the country. And I want to take this opportunity to say that the security situation is gradually improving. And I’m sure that when we will give more resources to our security agencies, we will see an even faster recovery of our situation.’’