President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, 80, on the passing of the legislator, whose influence and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remain indelible.

Wayas was the Second Republic President of the Senate during the administration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983. Dr. Alex Ekwueme was the Vice President while Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke was the Speaker, House of Representatives.

He was the 4thPresident of the Nigerian Senate. The former Senate president passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in a London hospital.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the sacrifices of Wayas, who started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age, turning a Senate President at 38, and remaining vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

Buhari joined the National Assembly, government and people of Cross River State, his friends and associates in mourning the loss, believing his legacies will be approximated for posterity.

The president prayed that his soul would find rest with the Lord.

Also former president Olusegun Obasanjo mourned the death of the former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas, whose death occurred in the United Kingdom at the age of 80.

Obasanjo, in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and signed by his special assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, declared that Wayas, who served between the year 1979 and 1983 was a nationalist, who lived for the welfare and security of the common man.

Declaring that the late Senate President would be sorely missed, considering “his giant political strides and contributions to the building of the Nigerian nation”, Obasanjo described the deceased former federal lawmaker as a special breed, who contributed immensely to the development of the country and became a parliamentarian during the Second Republic.

“He was such a great patriot who had contributed his own quota to the legislative governance and overall development of Nigeria. He always pitched his tent with the truth. He maintained a cordial relationship with his colleagues in the Senate and was well-groomed in legislative practices and procedures,” Obasanjo was quoted to have said.

Obasanjo said Wayas’ knowledge of practices and procedures of the Senate assisted him greatly in running the affairs of the Senate. He demonstrated a high level of maturity and level-headedness. His disposition towards effective nation building remains unparalleled.

“He lived for the welfare and security of the common man. His passion about a better and safer society was exceptional. His steadfastness, commitment to the cause of one Nigeria and optimistic spirit towards national development will continue to inspire us both now and in the future”.

Obasanjo also described Wayas’ death as painful and commiserated with his family, Governor Benedict Ayade, the entire people of Cross River State, as well as all associates of the late statesman across the country over the unfortunate incident.

He urged the family of the deceased, the government and people of Cross River State, “to be comforted by the fact that Dr. Wayas served God and mankind diligently and worked hard to make his country great”.

He added that “the deceased left a worthy legacy of selfless service and a good name”.

Obasanjo also prayed that, “May Almighty God grant the late leader a place among the righteous ones in paradise”, adding: “May God also grant members of his immediate family, the people and government of Cross River State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade yesterday described Wayas’ demise as a monumental loss to Cross River and Nigeria as a whole.

A statement signed by Ayade’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade said “Wayas left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“As a state, Cross River is in pain as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria”, Ayade was quoted as saying in the statement.

He continued, “As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

“And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state.”

He condoled with Wayas’ family, assuring them that his demise is a collective loss and the pains, a shared one.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” the government assured the deceased family, “The statement maintained.

In the same vein, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and a former Senate President David Mark, incoming national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday mourned the demise of former Senate President Senator Joseph Wayas.

Atiku, Mark and Ayu in separate statements described Wayas as a detribalised and distinguished parliamentarian who left his positive footprints in the sand of time.

In his message, Atiku described Wayas, as a consummate politician and democrat, and a detribalized Nigerian who “contributed in no small measure to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and will, forever be remembered as one who served the country well and served his people with passion.

“The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come,” Atiku said.

On his part, Senator Mark described the demise of one of his predecessors; Dr. Joseph Wayas as a sad end of an era, adding “Senator Wayas was a great nationalist. He was a parliamentarian par excellence. His diligence, honesty and uncommon dedication to the ideals of nationhood remains reference points.

“He brought dignity and respect to the legislature by adhering to the rule of law, separation of power and collaborating with the executive arm of government without compromising the independence of the legislature”.Senator Mark recalled the wise counsel he received from Dr Wayas while in office as the President of the Senate, adding, “Wayas was always handy anytime we had some knotty issues in the Senate. He called and visited regularly to see how we were fairing.”

Mark canvassed that the federal government immortalises Wayas in recognition of his contributions to national development.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over Wayas demise.

Gbajabiamila, while condoling the government and people of Cross River State over the loss of the elder statesman, noted that his contributions to the deepening of democracy in the country cannot be overemphasised.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman, the speaker enjoined the family, friends and the people of Cross River State to take solace in the fact that the ex-president of the Senate, a founding member of the defunct All People’s Party (APP), contributed his part to the political development of Nigeria.

Also, the incoming PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, described the late Wayas as a quintessential democrat who left bold prints on the politics and political history of Nigeria.

Ayu, who was Senate president in the botched Third Republic, said “Wayas brought stability, colour, style and depth to his leadership of the National Assembly.

“I join millions of Nigerians across different strata of life mourning the passing of this great Nigerian statesman. He dedicated his life to the service of his Fatherland.

“He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and an outstanding statesman who has left very bold prints both on the politics and political history of Nigeria.

While regretting that Nigeria will miss Wayas’ fatherly advice, Ayu prayed for God to grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described Wayas as an important statesman and vibrant politician who served his country with total commitment.

The former Lagos State governor in a condolence message released from his media office said the late Wayas worked across ethnic regional and political divides to foster national unity.

According to him, his death at 80 represents the end of an era in the socio-political evolution of Nigeria, adding that the late former Senate president was until his death one of the few remaining notable politicians who played vital roles in the politics of Nigeria’s second republic.

Tinubu, who was also a senator, noted that as a politician, Wayas was excellent and as a patriot that served the country brilliantly in and out of public office