BY OUR CORRESPONDENT |

The President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new Justices for the Court of Appeal in line with the provisions of sections 237 and 238 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The President’s decision followed recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad last month.

According to a letter written by the president’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, which was sighted by LEADERSHIP, the CoS conveyed Buhari’s approval to CJN Muhammad, telling him to advise the new Justices accordingly.

Gambari wrote: “I am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to Section 237 and Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the Bench.

“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their Lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The elevated judges were drawn from the Federal High Courts across the country.

The Justices are Mohammed Danjuma, Danlami Zama Senchi, Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Hassan Muslim Sule, Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu and Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others include Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi, Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck, Banjoko Adebukunola, Adeoti Ibironke, Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe and Bola Samuel Ademola.