President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to release the salaries of doctors and other health workers that were seized to enforce the government’s no-work-no-pay rule.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this yesterday to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the President had approved the authority letter to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021.

According to him, the approval covers members of the Joint Health Services Union (JOHESU) who went on strike in 2018.

Ngige said, “the President graciously approved that we pay back some funds, some wages, which we did not pay health workers.” The federal government had relied on the provisions of section 43 of the trade disputes Act which says that when a worker goes on strike, especially those on essential services, the employer can also refuse to pay.

Ngige said government had to reverse its position on the issue because it was trying to make sure that it creates an equitable environment for them to function and part of it is to make sure that their welfare is taken care of.

“As a first step, Mr President has approved last week and I have the authority and letter, directing the Minister of Finance to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021, which was seized in conformity with the law.

“In the same vein, the approval also covers members of the JOHESU who went on strike in 2018 for three months. After the first month, after March, when they couldn’t come back, we asked that their pay be suspended. This is in tandem with the ILO principles at work,” the minister said.

“So, that same money for 2018 April and May, Mr. President has again approved that the finance minister refunds or re-imburse, on compassionate grounds, those payments,” he announced, saying the approval was predicated on the grounds that the group of workers has been showing a lot of dedication and concern to the Covid and that their Hazard Allowance for 2021 had remained what it was before.

“So, on compassionate grounds and…we agreed that they should be getting this money to keep their moral high. We’re not yet free of COVID-19 and the new mutants, we need to do everything to keep the health workers here, happy. In the same vein, he has also directed us to conclude the discussions on the other allowance for the health workers so that they can enjoy it anytime from now,” he said.

On the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go on strike over non-implementation of the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the union, the minister said the union should educate its members on the quantum of money the federal government has already paid to them.

He said they may be threatening to go on strike not knowing that money has already been paid while the 2009 agreement, which is the other dispute that the union has, is still at the level of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Ngige explained: “On the side of ASUU, you will also notice that there’s been some brewing crisis. ASUU and their direct employer, which is the Ministry of Education, there’s a tango and the tango is running round the MoA, the Memorandum of Action signed in 2020.

Last week, N22.127 billion was also released to the University system for the unions, workers university system to benefit in consonance with the MoA we signed in December 2020.

Ngige said the altercation going on now and for which ASUU is asking their union branches to vote is an indication that a lot of them don’t know that government has paid the quantum of money. “Maybe it has not gotten into the accounts of the people, the persons involved, but I expected ASUU to inform their people, let them know that this is what has happened.”

“They also have a grouse with the negotiation of 2009. The 2009 agreement was being renegotiated before Babalakin left and a new committee was set in place. He said government is reneging on the standing agreement with the workers.

On the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) designed by ASUU, Ngige said the proposed salary payment platform has not been perfected to obtain the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) compliance certificate.

“NITDA has written just last week to give their results on the tests they have done, that those two broad categories of tests, (user acceptance test, which involves NUC and the universities vice chancellors, bursars, and registrars), that has been done. The second group of tests is what they call integrity test; they have to look at the integrity and usability of that system, where are the loopholes?

“The third one is the vulnerability test. Many systems are hacked into. What potential is there as presently developed, and how they can offer their advice for the protection?

“So, these are the issues there and they have written officially and I’ve copied ASUU with the result of the test, that for now, the system in this present state, cannot be given NITDA compliance certificate, but they went on to enumerate things that can be done to make it a system that will be robust.