The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is returning hope to Nigeria, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

The group operating under the auspicies of APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign (APC-LAC), which made the claim in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, listed some of what it termed recent achievements of the Buhari-led government.

“In the past few weeks, it has been one success story after the other,” it stated in a statement jointly signed by Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu,

Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Mohd Lukman.

It maintained that the Buhari-led administration is revving up the engine in the areas of security, infrastructural renewal, and the economy, adding that not even the most virulent critics can pretend otherwise anymore.

According to the statement, the avalanche of positive stories has brought some palpable sense of hope to Nigerians.

“President Buhari was physically present in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to commission the Lagos – Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail. The inauguration of that huge project is a further attestation to the commitment of the present administration to reinvigorate the rail transportation system, which had been in comatose for many decades.

“Combined with the earlier commissioned Itakpe to Warri rail line, the Abuja to Kaduna rail and the about to commence rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail and Kaduna to Kano Standard Gauge Rail, there is no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari has achieved what many thought impossible.

“The one-day visit to Lagos also witnessed the launch of multi-billion-naira security equipment by the President under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Strategy code-named Deep Blue, to secure the country’s maritime domain and the entire Gulf of Guinea, which have been troubled by pirates and other criminal elements,” it stated.