President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s continued commitment to supporting the university system through improved funding and infrastructure development.

He also assured that cases of sexual harassment, extortion, kidnapping and killings bedevilling Nigerian university system will be tackled by his government.

Speaking at Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE), on Saturday, during the combined 5th and 6th convocation ceremonies, Buhari, represented by a Director in the National Universities Commission , Mr. John Ahmadu, said TETFUND has been repositioned to be able to address the infrastructure gaps in the tertiary institutions.

At the academic event 2,599 graduands were awarded various degree, while the Attah Igala and Chancellor of FUOYE, HRM Mathew Opaluwa Oguche, former Rector, Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr. Nuhu Yakubu and the owner of Bovas Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Mrs Victoria Samson were given PhD degrees(Honoris Causa) of the institution.

“As evidence of our commitment to the welfare of university staff, the Federal Government recently released funds for the payment of Earned Allowances as well as the revitilisation of universities. We will continue to do more within available resources considering other competing national needs’’.

On the insecurity, the President said, “The stories emanating from some of our campuses, such as sexual harassment, extortion, plagiarism and other forms of intellectual fraud and corruption are totally unacceptable. The unions can do more to assist in addressing these issues, for a much better university system.

The Vice Chancellor , Prof Abayomi Fasina, said the academically- outstanding graduates were among the 688 that were graduated for the 2018/2019 and 1911 for the 2019/2020 academic sessions.