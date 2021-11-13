The Movement for Survival of Ogoni People in the United States of America (MOSOP-USA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) who declared former president Olusegun Obasanjo innocent by exonerating nine Ogoni leaders who were hanged on November 10, 1995.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Elder Augustine Kpuinen, made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt said pardoning Kenule Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni leaders for crimes they never committed was morally and legally wrong.

They urged the president to take a clue from the Abdulsalami Abubakar regime that declared Obasanjo innocent after being unjustly convicted of coup plotting in 1995 by the Abacha regime.

“More importantly, the exoneration of these patriots must be followed by an apology to the Ogoni people, compensation to all the affected families and national recognition of the roles of our martyrs in the political development of Nigeria,” the group said.

While welcoming the willingness of Buhari to sign the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland, MOSOP-USA called on the president to implore the leadership of the National Assembly to transmit a copy of the final bill to his office for immediate assent.