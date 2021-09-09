President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with South-East leaders at the newly commissioned Ultra-modern executive chambers of the Imo State Government, at the Government House in Owerri.

The President is on a visit to Imo State being hosted by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, is in attendance including the Abia State deputy governor.

Already President Buhari had commissioned the Ihiagwa – Nekede Road, Balloon technology-driven Underground Tunnel with surface drainage at Chukwuma Nwoha Road, Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, the Egbeada By-Pass and the newly buiilt ultra-modern executive chambers at the Government House.

Journalists were, however, barred from the meeting with the South-East leaders.

Others in attendance include the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Chief Uche Ogah, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts.