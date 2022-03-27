President Muhammadu Buhari has charged universities in the country to develop new curricula that will lay more emphasis on entrepreneur education.

Buhari, who was the visitor at 11th convocation of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) yesterday in Abuja, said there must be a paradigm shift in the focus and orientation of our graduates in order to address unemployment problem.

Represented by the acting permanent secretary of the federal ministry of education, David Gender, Buhari said NOUN was indeed delivering on its mandate by taking affordable university education to the doorsteps of Nigerians irrespective of their location, tribe, sex and religion.

He said; “It is pertinent to restate that the nation’s educational curriculum be geared towards placing emphasis on entrepreneurship education. There must be a paradigm shift in the focus and orientation of our graduates towards employment opportunities. The realisation of this objective lies with our universities to develop new curricula that will lay emphasis on self-employment.

“It is pleasing to note that the National Universities Commission (NUC) is about to conclude the comprehensive review of the curricula of all programmes in our universities and placing premium on entrepreneurship. This as we all know, is a driver to increase productivity and reduction in unemployment figures among our youths.

“The federal government through various interventions has created the enabling environment in support of this drive. It is our hope that our graduates will utilise these opportunities by embracing all the various programmes that have been put in place.”

He commended the NOUN management and the governing council for making sure that government funds released to the university are judiciously utilised in erecting top-class facilities as exemplified by iconic structures on the campus, while charging the graduands to be good citizens of the country and utilise the various federal government interventions to reduce unemployment.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olufemi Peters, said a total number of 22,250 students who passed the prescribed examinations and adjudged worthy in character and learning received their degrees across various disciplines.

He said, “At the undergraduate level, a total of 16,679 students are graduating, out of which 69 students are in the First-Class Division: 4,327 students in the 2nd Class Upper Division: 9,499 students in the Second Class Lower Division and 2,700 students in the Third Class Division. We also recorded 84 students with pass degrees.”

In his address, the pro-chancellor, Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, said discussions were on-going to address the age-long discrimination against eligible NOUN graduates to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He commended President Buhari for assenting to the NOUN Act which elevated the legal status and the quality of the delivery system of the institution, saying it had slightly over 1,500 of its law graduands attending the Nigerian Law School and performing excellently.

He said, “Today’s event is momentous, as NOUN graduates over 22,250 students. This is an increase over last year’s figure and we are pleased at the stride the university is making in terms of enrolment. Members of the NOUN council are very pleased to be part of this success story.”