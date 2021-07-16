President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the Integrated Farm Estate built by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), in Daura, Katsina State on Monday.

NALDA was resuscitated in June 2020 after the amendment of the Act establishing the agency through the National Assembly to optimally deliver on its mandate of developing the rural communities through agriculture.

Speaking at the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme (NYFS), which is part of NALDA’s programme, designed to attract more youth into farming, President Buhari noted that agriculture remains the backbone of the Nigerian economy, being the largest contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said, “We will do more to expand, modernise and revolutionise our agriculture, which is our most important asset,” he was quoted to have said this in a statement signed by his media aid, Femi Adesina.

“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming.

The president also noted that the resuscitation of NALDA would make Nigeria food sufficient and in a few years, the country would begin to earn more revenue from exports of agricultural commodities.

Also, speaking about the proposed commissioning of its Integrated Farm Estate, the executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the project was initiated and completed within six months.

Ikonne had told newsmen in Katsina during his courtesy visit to the state governor that in the pilot phase of the programme, the agency had selected 14 states where it would train 100 youths in three local government areas each on various forms of agricultural production.