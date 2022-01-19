President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the House of Representatives to consider and pass the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Whistle-Blower Bill and the Witness Protection Bill before it.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, while reading the president’s letter, dated January 14, 2022, during plenary on Wednesday, informed the House that Nigeria participated in the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption which held from December 13 to 17, 2021 at the International Conference Centre in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said the international community expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against corruption

The letter reads, “At the session, the international community expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against corruption, reaffirming Nigeria’s rating as a leader in Africa in the area of developing structure for the recovery and repatriation of proceeds of crime.

“In the light of this and the need to continue to strengthen our global profile, I hereby request that the National Assembly kindly consider and possibly pass a best possible version of the following bills: (a) the Proceeds of Crime Bill, (b) the Whistle-Blower Bill and (c) the Witness Protection Bill.

“While anticipating the House of Representative’s expeditious consideration of these submissions, please accept, Hon Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

