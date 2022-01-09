Barring last-minute change of plan, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, January 13, 2022 visit Ogun State to commission some landmark infrastructure projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, ‘Kunle Somorin, indicated that the Gateway City Gate Monument Park located at Sagamu Interchange, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is scheduled to be the first project to be inaugurated by President Buhari during his visit to the state.

LEADERSHIP recall that the president had cancelled the visit earlier scheduled for December 21, 2021 due to some other official engagements which took him out of the country.

In the rescheduled visit for this Thursday, however, Somorin in the statement sent to journalists, explained that other projects expected to be inaugurated by the president include the Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe Expressway executed by the Abiodun-led administration, which is aimed at providing an alternative route for motorists traveling to and from the South-Eastern region of Nigeria to Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other infrastructural projects expected to be commissioned by President Buhari also include two housing estates: the 527-unit low and medium Kobape Housing Scheme as well as the highbrow 83 duplexes located at Kings Court Estate in Oke Mosan axis of Abeokuta metropolis, the state capital.

Somorin, therefore, enjoined all invited guests to be in full compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols, while awaiting the arrival of the president for the events.

ADVERTISEMENT