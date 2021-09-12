The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Sunday, made a veiled attack on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, challenging the Minister to summon the courage to do the right things as he had preached as a cleric.

The wife of the president shared an old video on her verified Instagram page, showing Pantami, crying during one of his sermons at a mosque.

The video has an accompanying post in Hausa language: “A chire tsoro a yi abinda ya dace”, meaning ‘Be courageous and do the right thing’.

In the short video, Pantami and his reciter sitting behind him burst into tears when the minister asked the reciter to read a verse on fear of Allah.

The First Lady is known for openly criticising her husband administration and appointees.

Pantami is currently embroiled in an alleged academic fraud over his promotion to the rank of ‘Professor’ by the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, where he never worked.

The Minister was yet to respond to both the First Lady’s challenge or the academic fraud allegation against him by a US based Nigerian scholar, Prof. Farooq Kperogi, at the weekend.