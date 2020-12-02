By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, FCIPM, has tasked estate developers to, henceforth, conduct studies on what comfortable and affordable accommodation means to civil servants before embarking on housing development for them to buy.

A press statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammed .A. Ahmed stated that Yemi-Esan said this, during her inspection visit to Luvu Estate, Masaka, Nasarawa State being developed by Milliard Fuller (Nig.) Ltd.

While urging developers to, always, explore how most civil servants were able to build their own houses at minimal cost, the kind of materials used and where they sourced them, she reiterated that developers must key in by building houses that are relatively cost effective and base on demand.

According to her, this will help developers determine the kind of structures that will be both affordable, as well as comfortable for civil servants to appreciate.

The Phase II of the Luvu Housing Estate, which has over 250 units of one and two – bedroom semi-detached bungalows, with road infrastructure, water, electricity and sporting facilities, is being financed by Family Homes Funds, an initiative of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), aimed at providing affordable housing to Nigerians.