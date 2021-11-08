The collapse of a 21-storey building in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos, Nigeria, brings to the fore, one more time, the issues of approvals, supervision and regulation generally in Nigeria’s construction industry. It is trite to enumerate such incidences when they occur because they are becoming many and frequent. It is convenient for the public to blame the owners of the project or for that matter the consultants and contractors.

Often, not enough attention is paid to issues relating to the attitude of the approving authorities who, in most cases, look the other way while illegalities that habour fatal consequences are being perpetrated. It is in this regard that we commend the Lagos state governor for placing on suspension the services of the General Manager of the state’s Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

When such disasters occur, there is always the predilection to resort to an analysis of why buildings collapse. In those circumstances, arm-chair experts will begin to inundate distraught members of the public, worried about the safety of their own homes, with the technicalities of building collapse as if that will prevent another from collapsing the next time. According to those intellectual exercises, cases of building collapse in Nigeria are due to the use of defective or substandard building materials, absence of requisite technical knowledge, non- adherence to building codes and standards, the use of non-professionals and the high level of corruption which has ravaged every sphere of the society.

These, in their experts’ views, are made manifest in the greed and tendency to cheat in virtually every aspect, starting from poor materials and quality of work to the quantities the owners of the project adopt. Even worse, they assert, is the penchant for disobedience to civil laws, use of unskilled labour, inexperienced professionals, tendency of some professionals to cross-carpet to lucrative specialist duties where they lack the skill, ignorance and the abundance of quacks in the building industry.

Some of these factors, they posit, also include the problems relating to faulty designs, negligence, incompetence, faulty construction, foundation failures and extraordinary loads. Forces of nature are also, often, identified as part of causes of building collapse. But one does not need to be an expert to understand that where these factors are present, the collapse of the structure is only a matter of time.

Unfortunately, in our opinion, while all these analyses are going on, the usual Nigerian factor in the building industry is paid very scanty attention to. And it is not only in the building industry. It is an ailment that has permeated the entire fabric of the society and is threatening to bring down the superstructure, if not checked.

When these accidents, if we may call them that, occur, they come with them effects that are unquantifiable. Without doubt, in most human endeavour, there are always risk elements involved. Our argument is that some of those risks are avoidable with an adherence to rules and regulations not just on the part of the promoters of the project but also on the part of the regulatory authorities.

It is important to point out that each collapse carries along with it tremendous effects that cannot be easily forgotten by any of its victims. The consequences are usually in the form of economic and social implications. These include loss of human lives, injuries, economic waste in terms of loss of properties, investments, jobs, incomes, loss of trust, dignity and escalation of crises among the stake holders and environmental disaster.

The quantification of the complete effects of any collapse is extremely difficult as there are so many factors involved, including emotional and subjective factors. Apart from the number of deaths that can often be truly identified, the rest of the effects are surrounded by so many uncertainties which make the analysis only approximate.

Leaving aside the grossly quantifiable economic sums, the stress, trauma and shocks may have some far-reaching effects upon all concerned including the building owner who, in this unfortunate instance, is one of the dead, employees, occupants, and even passers-by.

It is from this perspective that this newspaper is disturbed by the inclination to push such matters of building collapse that, in almost all cases, claim human lives, under the carpet until another occurs. It exposes the challenge of regulation and the lack of seriousness on the part of powers that be to find a lasting solution to the incidences of building collapse.

At the risk of generalisation, we are not aware that any official of government in charge of building control has been brought to justice to make them understand the enormity of their misdemeanour. Suspension from duty or forced retirement may be appropriate in some cases but hardly sufficient to put the fear of God in officials who, for pecuniary reasons, decide to derelict.

In the case of the Ikoyi building, where were the officials when the owner of the structure exceeded the approved floors from 15 to 21? Nigerians want that question answered satisfactorily. We are told that work on the project was stopped for four months. What happened that allowed work to continue and which resulted in the disaster that just happened? This deliberate inaction on the part of officialdom is the main cause of building collapse.