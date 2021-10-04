Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed his administration’s concerned about building the next generation of leaders in the state.

He described this concern as the motivation behind organising the Independence Day 2021 Osun state government essay competition.

Represented by his deputy, Gboyega Alabi, Governor Oyetola at the grand finale of the essay competition, organised by the state government to commemorate the 61st Year Independence Anniversary of the country in Osogbo said the competition is aimed at charging students not only to be imaginative as active producers of relevant ideas for nation-building, but to also courageously ventilate such ideas unashamedly in the public space.

At the competition, Miss Adegboyega Abisola Faith from Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, emerged the winner of the secondary school category, while Master Adeyemo Victor Ayodeji, a medical student from Bowen University and indigene of Odo-Otin Local Government won the tertiary institution category.

It would be recalled that the Osun state government had announced that interested students of secondary schools and higher institutions of learning should submit essays on the chosen topics.

In his welcome address, the state’s commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Lekan Badmus appreciated the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, for approving the Osun 2021 essay competition among students from secondary and tertiary Institutions as part of the activities lined up to mark the 61st Independence Day of Nigeria.