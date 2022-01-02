The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has said that building a robust economy requires the active participation of the citizens of that country.

Bello added that the FCT Administration was working hard to eliminate multiple taxation, thereby imploring residents to be exemplary citizens and perform their civic responsibilities by paying their taxes.

The minister in his New Year message to residents yesterday in Abuja said the FCT was currently the second-highest IGR earner among sub nationals in the country.

“We are, however, convinced that we have the potentials to be the first, especially to augment allocations from the federation account which has been dwindling in the past years.

“The creation of the Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP Secretariat is intended to actualize our ambitions in this direction. We will continue to leverage our PPP options in the development of the city which has begun with the Land for Infrastructure Swap program for the provision of world-class city infrastructure in the Gwagwa District of the city.

“You all must admit that the preceding year was also quite challenging as the Territory experienced some unfortunate incidents, many of which were avoidable. These include the incidents of flooding caused largely by the flouting of development control regulations on construction, arson in a major business establishment and fire disasters at Kubwa market, and just last week, the fire incident at Next Cash and Carry Supermarket.

“The fire incident at Next Supermarket, however, brought out the best of residents of the city as they rallied to salvage goods from the burning building. Their actions were heroic and selfless and should be emulated in all circumstances”, he said.

