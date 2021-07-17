Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has signed Executive Order Number Three (No 3) for the establishment of State Advisory Committee on re-introduction of livestock tax (Jangali) to boost revenue base of Yobe State.

The executive will also encourage large scale livestock production and mechanised agricultural activities in order to minimise poverty.

The advisory committee is saddled with responsibility of working out modalities for collection of livestock tax as well proffer conflict mitigation resolutions between pastoralists and crop farmers in the state.

Governor Buni was represented by secretary to the state government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali who said that meeting was convened in order to ensure collective role of all relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace and harmony, as well as unity among diverse communities in the state.

The committee’s mandate is also to regulate influx of pastoralist from neighbouring countries to forestall any security breach and control criminal activities.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that members of the committee are commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Mairo Amshi to serve as chairman, special adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Liaison Officer Agriculture, chairmen of 17 local government councils, all Emirs and Mais, all security heads in the state, all heads of Agriculture and Natural Resources, all area veterinary and livestock officers and all residents of livestock associations.