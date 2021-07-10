Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Yobe State Chapter, Hon Bukar Adamu has extolled the administration of Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni, for recording myriad of achievements in the last two years.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend during an exclusive interview in Damaturu, he stated that the tangible massive infrastructural developments recorded under Governor Buni are some of the glaring dividends of democracy reaped by people of the state during the period under review.

According to him, the state government has, in the past two years accorded top priority to provision of direly needed social amenities and infrastructure to the electorate, ranging from water and electricity supply, health, education, youths empowerment, as well as the security of lives and properties.

He also enumerated them to include the construction and rehabilitation of schools, modern markets, housing esters, roads and drainage, hospitals, water and electrification projects, “the people of Yobe State have never had it so good like in the past two years of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration.

“Let me tell you that, as I’m talking to you now, We endorse the governor’s second term because of his infrastructural and human development within two years in office, the achievements also include regular payment of salaries to civil servants and appointments of youths into various political offices in the state.”