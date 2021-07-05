The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has donated a 16-seater bus to the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) Yobe State Council, and the special assistants to the governor on Social Media as utility vehicles.

Buni, while celebrating his two years in office on the 29th May 2021, promised to award a utility vehicle to the NUJ among forums and unions in the state.

The secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali and the commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture Hon. Abdullahi Bego said the presentation of the buses were part of fulfilment of the governor’s promise to the two groups.

Wali stated that “The vehicle will help you in going round all nooks and crannies of the state in search of news and other projects executed by the administration of Hon. Mai Mala Buni.”

Also the commissioner while speaking, said the presentation of the buses has clearly demonstrated the willingness of Governor Buni towards supporting the journalists among other practitioners, in the effective discharge of their responsibilities.

“I want to assure you that His Excellency the executive governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni, will continue to do even more in the pursuit of your careers and in the conduct of your duties.”

Bego also lauded the efforts of the secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali for his efforts in actualising the dream of the governor at all times.

“The efforts of the SSG has been helping the ministry in achieving its mandate of informing the public of government activities accordingly.”