The Yobe State commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture Abdullahi Bego, has described Governor Mai Mala Buni who is also the chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee as a smart, patriotic, cosmopolitan and bridge building politician who succeeded in ensuring peace and unity in APC.

Bego, who was speaking to journalists on the governor’s national assignment, said the performance of the governor in repositioning the party within a short time has clearly demonstrated the leadership capability of the governor.

The commissioner stated that though Buni was appointed by the NEC members of the party to reposition it due to lingering crisis, the number of reconciliation and understanding that happened under his stewardship has brought hope to the party.

“We as members of his cabinet and indeed people of Yobe State are proud of what His Excellency, Governor Buni is doing in giving every member of the party a sense of belonging.

“Hon. Mai Mala Buni is a smart, cosmopolitan and bridge building politician, who knows what he is doing especially on issues that has to do with party’s leadership and carrying everyone especially the aggrieved members along.

“People from Yobe State are celebrating what the governor is doing to the party at the national level, especially that his national assignment is not in every way affecting activities and governance across the state,” Bego disclosed.

The commissioner notes that despite security, coronavirus and other challenges, governor Buni has within the last two years, succeeded in formulating programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people especially in the areas of Healthcare delivery, Education, Agriculture and road constructions among others.

“Buni is a committed leader who always devotes himself towards developing Yobe State,” he said.

