Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has commended the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The former Benue State governor said Buni’s unassuming leadership has reunited the party and was also responsible for the recent massive defection into the APC from the opposition party.

In a congratulatory letter released on Friday in Abuja, dated October 1, 2021, and addressed to Buni, the Minister expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State and the subsequent 2023 general elections.

“Your humane disposition and unassuming leadership qualities have aided your committee in depleting the membership of the opposition parties in Nigeria recently.

“The APC has been reunited more than ever under your leadership evident in the victories the party has recorded in recently conducted elections by INEC.

“With the decamping yesterday and many more in Anambra State and across Nigeria, we are confident that the APC will emerge victorious in the November 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship election as a build up to the 2023 General elections in the country.

“As loyal members of the party, we shall continue to pray for you and other members of your committee to succeed in this assignment of repositioning the APC for greatness. No one could have done it better.

“Once again, congratulations and may our great party continue to grow from strength to strength under your watch,” Akume wrote.