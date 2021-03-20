By SAMUEL ABULUDE |



Shortly after Burna Boy’s album “Twice as tall” won the Grammy, it has shot to the number 1 spot in the top albums in Nigeria category of Apple music streaming platform.

The album initially gotten to number 1 spot for several weeks after it was released in October 2020.

Apple Music’s official Twitter handle, gave the information. The tweet read: “Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall peaks #1 on Apple Music top albums Optical disc Nigeria….”

Recall that Burna Boy and Wizkid got Grammys for their respective works on Sunday at the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony held in US.

Burna Boy, who is a nominee for a second consecutive year, beat four others including the Malian band, Tinariwen to clinch the award for the Best Global Music Album category for his album “Twice As Tall.”

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for award winning artiste, now referred to as African Giant. The Federal government on Monday, commended him and Wizkid for putting Nigeria on the global map.

American-based recording company, Atlantic records sent a congratulatory message posting, “HUGE congrats to Burna Boy on his #GRAMMYs win for Best Global Music Album for #TwiceAsTall”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy is seen as the highest award recognition in the global music industry.

In responding to his first ever Grammy win, Burna Boy said the award was an inspiration to all African artistes in his generation that possibilities abound if one puts their mind to it.

“I know say one day e go better, I go carry grammy because anything wey better require planning” #AFRICANGIANT #GRAMMYs.”

Born as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy is a self-styled Nigerian singer and songwriter and recording artiste.

He rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.