The fashion entrepreneur and founder, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, has charged women and young entrepreneurs to adopt mechanisms aimed at driving the sustainability of business start-ups.

Ogunlesi gave the advice at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) monthly edition of ‘sharing experience series-creating impact’ held in Lagos.

She stated that the advice was pertinent, and would help to build the required resilience in young entrepreneurs in spite of the obvious challenges with the operating business environment.

Ogunlesi listed some of the requirements needed to ensure sustainability in business to include; carving a niche, setting a quality benchmark, personalised services, collaboration, and maintainable of set values.

Sharing from her wealth of experience, Ogunlesi, revealed that “as a woman, financial independence is key to living a life of freedom and one born out of personal choices.”

Encouraging young and promising entrepreneurs, she emphasised the essence of focus and capacity expansion, saying, “the habit you build in employment is what you will transfer to your business. It is my desire that the Nigeria brand will begin to take the centre stage in the different industry, and this can be done when we place the needed value on ourselves.”

The president and chairman of Council, Bisi Adeyemi stated that the series is designed to provide a platform for accomplished leaders in the organised private sector to share their experience in the areas of entrepreneurship and professional career fuelled by passion, audacity and innovation.

She described Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi as a visionary, one that is driven and passionate about quality, excellence and service haven started her brand from scratch and turned it into a reputable Pan- Africa brand operating in international standards.

According to her, the chamber is providing an enabling environment and sustainable platforms for businesses to flourish in their different industries and sectors regardless of the prevailing business challenges.