The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned attacks on its staff and election materials during the December 5th by-election.

The commission also said it will not condone further attacks on its staff and destruction of materials, urging all the stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission for the successful conclusion of the Bakura State Constituency by-election.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on the conduct of by-elections in eleven states, said although the elections went generally well, the Commission regrets that some unscrupulous persons are still bent on disrupting the processes.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC conducted fifteen bye-elections spread across eleven states of the country on 5th December, 2020. The bye-elections involved nine State House of Assembly seats and six Senatorial seats.

The results of all the House of Assembly seats have been declared, except for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State.

However, the commission said the results of four senatorial seats have been successfully declared and the commission hopes that the results of the other Senatorial seats would be declared soon, adding that it has become the practice of the commission, the results of the elections will be available on the commission’s website during the week.

The commission noted that in some areas, the staff of the commission were assaulted and materials destroyed, while in others there was resistance to the use of the Smart Card Readers. The electoral body said in yet other areas, the Commission staff were prevented from deploying altogether.

“In fact, in one area in Lagos State, some people demanded for money from INEC staff before they would be allowed to deploy. These acts continue to reflect poorly on our country and denude the spirited efforts of the Commission to improve the electoral process under very difficult circumstances,” it said.

Sadly, the electoral body said a number of the commission’s staff were assaulted during the by-elections.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission commiserates with them. The commission also wishes to extend deep condolences to the families of the six policemen who lost their lives when the boat in which they were escorting election staff and materials capsized in Bayelsa State.

“One consequence of the lingering problem of election disruption manifested in the declaration of the by-election for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive. The returning officer declared the result inconclusive in line with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections.

“The election for Bakura State Constituency became inconclusive because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates – those of the PDP (18,645 votes) and APC (16,464) – is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 Polling Units where elections were cancelled or not held, which stands at 11,429.

“Consequently, by the “margin of lead principle”, the election could not be declared and no winner was returned. Voting in the 14 affected Polling Units was marred by over-voting, abduction of staff of the Commission, violence, assault occasioning grievous hurt against INEC officials, burning of INEC materials and snatching and carting away of sensitive electoral materials, resistance to the use of smart cards readers and obstruction of the electoral process.