Chairman, Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah lsong, yesterday threatened that henceforth the agency would not hesitate to name and shame any politicians found to be behind illegal taxation in the state.

Isong issued the threat in Calabar while reacting to recent observations and the operations of ruthless tax consultants purportedly representing local government councils and MDAs of the government.

He said, “I will profile the name of politicians who are constantly recalcitrant to His Excellency’s policy on taxes and give the electorate option of rejecting such human beings into our democratic family.

“That does not look like gun or the judiciary system but my little contribution at the end of this office, I will publish their name if they continue in this activity.

“When we arrest some of these boys we interview them and they mention their names, these are my evidences so I am not going to be mentioning people’s names because I don’t like your suit but because you are part of it.

“Parties can nominate them but they must fail elections at local government because they are enemies of the people and enemies of democracy.

“How do you know that a particular local government chairman is not part of the system, if you are the chairman of XYZ local government and my streets are filed with boys wearing uniform and carrying ID cards and attacking people, you don’t need rocket science to know they are involved.” Isong stressed.

The cleric maintained that the governor’s policy against illegal taxation is still in force stressing that the agency is not frightened by the shylock tax agents whose stock in trade is to extort money from the people.