By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Enyimba of Aba got off to a winning start in the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) following a 2-1 victory over Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya at the Aba Stadium, yesterday.

Captain Austin Oladapo put the NPFL defending champions ahead 10 minutes into the encounter with a long ranger strike.

However, the Libyans side Al Ahli Benghazi drew level from the penalty spot through Abdallah Imhamed on 18 minutes before Victor Mbaoma restored the lead for the two-time CAF Champions League winner before the stroke of halftime break.

At the restart of the match both teams relaunched their search for more goals but could not find the back of the net as the eight-times NPFL champions held on to secure their victory.

Speaking after the match, Enyimba head coach, Fatai Osho, said his team deserves the maximum points from the game, adding that the victory would spur the team when they battle South Africa’ Orlando Pirates next week.

“I am happy with the win, even if we scored 10 goals there will always be room for improvement in the team, we did well in this hot weather. We played against a formidable team with good character, playing as a unit helped us. We will now focus on the next game in South Africa” he said

“We didn’t change our style, but gave them a surprise element in Samson Obi. I knew they had done their assignment on us and they were not expecting that tactical change. Obi was tactical discipline and he played according to our plans”.

“We could have scored more than two, our conversion rate is still poor compared to the huge number of scoring chances we are creating in games”.