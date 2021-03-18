Enyimba fell to a 2-1 defeat against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in their CAF Confederation Cup Group A clash at the Orlando Stadium yesterday.

The Bucs dominated the early exchanges to find a deserved goal but the visitors grew into the game in the latter stages.

Deon Hotto gave Orlando Pirates the lead in the 27th minute after he was set up by Linda Mntambo.

Enyimba were awarded a penalty late in the first half after Siyabonga Mpontshane fouled Anayo Iwuala inside the box.

Austine Oladapo made no mistake as he superbly tucked the ball into the net with Mpontshane going the wrong way.

The home team were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute after Gabadinho Mhango was upended in the box. Substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa however blasted the spot kick wide.

Mabasa made amends for his earlier miss when he nodded home the winning goal a minute from time.

Enyimba will host Algerian club ES Setif in their next game on Thursday, April 1st at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.