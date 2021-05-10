BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA, Abuja

Former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, at the weekend in Abuja condemned the call for a military takeover of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He described it as an aberration and irresponsible.

Oshiomhole, who is a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the remark in Abuja when he hosted the leadership of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSON).

The latter had visited Oshiomhole to invite him for their forthcoming national conference on “Rule of Law.”

While describing the call for a military takeover of government as “irresponsible”, he declared that the military would never have a feel of governance in the country.

Oshiomhole said those making such calls were insensitive to the fragile nature of the country especially at a time it was battling with insecurity.

Oshiomhole, who apparently was reacting to a recent call by a legal luminary, Chief Roberts Clarke, on a national television for the military’s intervention in governance in order to fix the country’s festering security challenges and to carry out the restructuring of the country, described the call as both unlawful and acceptable.