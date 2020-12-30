The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) youth wing has described the statement credited to Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) and signed by its national president, Yerima Shetima, calling for the arrest of Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah over his Christmas day message as ‘baseless and senseless’.

SOKAPU said the Bishop’s message was borne out of love for the country.

In a statement signed by the national youth leader of SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac, the union expressed surprise and sadness that despite the visible problems confronting the country, people could still accuse the Bishop of not being patriotic.

SOKAPU said it is unfortunate that the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum would call for the arrest of a Bishop who only pointed out the obvious, stressing that “It thus appears that the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum is naive of historical facts.

“It has become necessary therefore to state in clear terms that the entire youths of Southern Kaduna distant and disassociate themselves from the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum’s call for the arrest of Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, a call we all considers as not just baseless, but senseless.”