There is calm in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State ahead of the October 16, state congress of the party with local governments and constituencies given free hand to choose who represent them on the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the peaceful disposition within the party was achieved by the decision of the leader of the party in the state and minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva to allocate four membership slots each to the eight local government councils in the state.

It was also gathered that the decision on those to make up the four slots allocated to local government councils was left with the party stakeholders from the areas.

A senior APC source told LEADERSHIP yesterday that most of the state executive council positions have been shared and their forms procured without opposition from their areas.

He said, “Yes, the peace we are expressing is achieved by the usual disposition of our leaders led by Chief Timipre Sylva to allow the party stakeholders to nominate their choice to represent them on the state executive of the party.

“Despite the bogus claims, Chief Timipre Sylva has never ran a one-man party show. The selection process was open to party stakeholders. And we are happy.”

On the reasons why some members of the faction of the party led by Hon. Ebierien Fala Itubor are also procuring forms for the state congress, the party source claimed ignorance of their intention, insisting that there is no faction in the APC in the state.