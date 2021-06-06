The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has clarified its position on the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) disclosing that it has not approached the current National Assembly for amendments.

This is contrary to reports quoting the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, who purportedly accused the National Assembly of not assisting the Association when CAMA was being amended.

According to the statement signed by the CAN’s General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph,” We want to make it abundantly clear that His Eminence was not referring to the current National Assembly because there was never a time when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has approached the federal lawmakers on the controversial law.

“ CAMA is not a product of this ninth Assembly but the previous NASS. It is our expectations that the current National Assembly will correct the blunders called amendments.

“Be that as it may, lobbying is not illegal, unlawful or unconstitutional. It is a global phenomenon anywhere democracy is being practised. It is an attempt by individuals or private interest groups to influence the decisions of either the Executive or the Legislature.

“We are once again reiterating our advocacy for more Christian participation in politics. Politics is not dirty but many who are practising it make it appear so. It is on this premise that we encourage men and women of faith with honest disposition to join politics with a view to removing the dirt.