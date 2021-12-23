Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter has called on the general public to do all they could to assist those living with various forms of disabilities.

The state CAN chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Ede, made the call on Tuesday during the 2021 end of the year support for the disabled organised by the Initiative For the Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of Disabled (IFEPEP).

He said people, especially those holding political offices, the business executives and corporate organisations, should make efforts to assist the less privileged to live better lives.

Ede who lamented that their conditions are critical, said some of them are blind, crippled, in wheelchairs while some are going on clutches, and for this reason, people should show empathy by helping out in any way they can.

“Let the general public show concern to those living with disabilities. Some of them are blind. Some of them are on wheelchairs, some are crippled while going on clutches. They ought to be assisted to live,” he said.

They CAN chairman however urged the disabled not to allow their disabilities to cause them to lose hope or even to resort to begging.

“You should trust in God for your provision. You should not lose hope. You should not be dismayed,” he admonishes.

In his speech, the president of Initiative For the Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of the Disabled, IFEPED, Mr. Victor Ugwu frowned at begging among the disabled saying that they should learn how to manage their disabilities. “Street begging is not the best,” he said.

