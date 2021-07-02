Ibom Air said it wet-leased two new A220 jets from Egypt Air to bridge capacity gaps in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In a statement by the group manager, marketing, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, the jets were expected to hit the Nigerian skies from Wednesday (yesterday) June 30, 2021.

Essienette said ibom Air was also currently in negotiations with Airbus to procure a fleet of brand new A220s for deliveries in fourth quarter 2022.

“Ibom Air’s two new Airbus A220 aircraft will hit the skies, bringing the much needed capacity, more comfort, enhanced safety and increased reliability to the domestic air travel market.

“The carrier chose to bridge the urgent capacity gap by wet-leasing these two new jets from Egypt Air as a stop-gap measure and on Wednesday June 30, 2021, Ibom Air’s two new Airbus A220 aircraft will hit the skies, bringing the much needed capacity, more comfort, enhanced safety and increased reliability to the domestic air travel market,” Essienette said.

Both leased aircraft are the result of the airline’s decision to fast-track its fleet development plan in order to respond to a surge in passenger numbers, which stretched the capacity of its CRJ900 fleet to the maximum.

With the arrival of both leased jets, the airline said it is now able to provide the much-needed capacity sought by its fast-increasing clientele.

According to the Airline’s chief operating officer, Mr. George Uriesi, “we are pleased to introduce the Airbus A220, one of the most advanced passenger jets in the world, into the Nigerian domestic market.

“While our fleet of Bombardier CRJ900s did a splendid job powering the airline during its start-up phase, we had to adjust our business strategy and fast-track our move to higher capacity aircraft. With the introduction of the A220, this capacity squeeze will be adequately addressed.”