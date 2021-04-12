BY OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

A frontline governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, and, senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife has advised PDP stakeholders in Anambra South senatorial district to place more emphasis on selecting someone who has the capacity to win the election than insisting on having the slot zoned to their area.

Senator Ekwunife who spoke during Anambra South senatorial district PDP stakeholders meeting at the weekend stated that though she is greatly favoured by the clamour by members of the party in the senatorial zone for the PDP to zone the governorship ticket to their area by the virtue of the fact that she hails from the senatorial zone biological, but, married in the Anambra Central zone, if a weak person emerged from the area on the basis of zoning, such decision would be counterproductive.

“Capacity of any person who will emerge as the candidate of our great party (PDP) in the governorship election should serve the interest of our party (PDP) better than selecting a weak candidate on the basis of zoning,” Ekwunife advised.

The minority leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Ekwusigo constituency, Hon Onyebuchi Offor gave his support to Ekwunife’s admonition, advising that the interest of the party should override any individual members interest.

The Anambra South senatorial district PDP stakeholders had at the meeting set up a team to push for the PDP governorship ticket to be zoned to their senatorial district.

The state secretary of the PDP, Chief C. J. Okoki-Akirika, vice- chairman of the party in Anambra South senatorial zone, Mr Emeka Mbene and some other stakeholders of the party in the area, including, one of the frontline aspirants for the PDP governorship ticket in the senatorial zone, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Chief Emeka Ezeibe, Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), and Mr Godwin Ezeemo in their separate speeches insisted that equity, justice and fair play demand that the governorship slot should be reserved for the zone.

Those who were appointed to push for the emergence of a governorship candidate of the PDP from the Anambra South senatorial zone included all the members of the state Executive Committee of the PDP from the zone, chairmen and secretaries of the party in the 21 local government areas in the state, women, all the gubernatorial aspirants, and two members from each of the 21 local government areas of the state.