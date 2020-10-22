By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar has paid a visit to Bauchi to assess the ongoing Special Forces training in Regiment Training Center Annex Bauchi.

The Air Force boss who got first hand information on the activities of the Regiment Training Center Annex Bauchi during briefing said the training of Special Forces is to strengthen its war against insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, the training which will run for the period of thirteen weeks is already in 6weeks with only 180 personnel, 9 female inclusive, still remaining.

It would be recalled that, Air Marshal Abubakar had recently alongside Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi performed a ground breaking ceremony of Air craft maintenance hangar at the Air force Base in Bauchi.

He had said that the hangar project when completed, will no doubt help in shielding and maintaining the NAF aircrafts tackling insecurity in the Country, especially the North east and North Central.