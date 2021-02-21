ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an investigation into the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft killing all seven persons onboard.

The director of public relations and information Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement confirming the incident said the aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enrout e Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased,” he said.