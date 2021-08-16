Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province (KEP) said that insecurity has made Nigeria the most terrorised country in the world. This is even as the clerics have begun prayer and fasting to stop the killings.

In a communique jointly signed yesterday by archbishop of Kaduna and metropolitan archbishop of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province (KEP), Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso and the secretary Rt Revd John Namaza Niyiring, they said the nation has never witnessed this kind of widespread macabre, evil, wanton destruction and murderous blood-letting, adding that life has never been so cheap.

They said that deaths in the hands of kidnappers, killer herdsmen, bandits, and terrorist groups have made Nigeria the most terrorised country in the world.

“Our country, entrusted to us by God has been consumed by forces of darkness and death. This madness has cast a dark spell on the nobility of faith. The last few years have been the most trying times in the history of our nation. A culture of self-doubt and uncertainty has bred fear, anxiety and deep suspicion among our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are convinced that when these dark clouds clear, we will emerge stronger and victorious. We also call on religious leaders to stand together in their total condemnation of this evil. More citizens are losing faith in God because of the way religion has been abused in our country.

“We therefore call on our governors to become more circumspect in the policies that are being enunciated regarding religion. Adequate consultations should be undertaken with all religious leaders and the wider society because, our plural societies demand nothing less if laws are to be for the good of all”.

They said the actions of some of the governors in the Northern region in the past and even present have opened up windows that are being exploited by these men of evil in the name of religion, adding that they are ready to support the governors to see an end to these tragedies. They said our laws must be anchored on the principles of democracy and national cohesion.

“We have declared a week of prayer and fasting for peace in our land from August 15 to August 22, 2021,” they said.