The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has awarded six-year scholarships to 50 children at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe who disclosed this while addressing the children at Holy Child Secondary School, Makurdi yesterday said the beneficiaries were selected based on their performances in the examinations conducted at the various IDP camps in Makurdi Diocese.

He said, “The beneficiaries have been shared to five Catholic schools in the diocese, each taking 10 students.”

The schools according to Anagbe include Mount St. Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade, Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi, Holy Child Secondary School, Makurdi, Mount La Salle College, Naka and Our Lady of Mount Carmel College, Makurdi.

Our correspondent gathered that after a five-day orientation exercise at Holy Child Secondary School, Makurdi, the beneficiaries were moved to their various schools and were received by their principals.

It was also gathered that the beneficiaries are the first batch of “The Sponsor an IDP Child” special fund raising appeal launched recently by the Resource and Planning Commission of Makurdi Diocese in September 2021

“The idea is to raise one billion naira from the pool of freewill donations of at least N1000 each from one million donors for intervention in the social services institutions of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi,” he said.

