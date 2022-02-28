The leadership of amalgamated union of cattle dealers under the aegis of Association of Cattle Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria has sought federal government intervention on the recent attack on Abia cattle market.

National president of the association, Iliyasu Bulama who spoke during a meeting with the officials of the ministry of trade and investment in Abuja, said federal and Abia Sate governments must swing into action to forestall such barbaric attacks in the future.

He added that his members were only out to do their legitimate businesses and do not deserve to be killed.

Bulama said if federal and Abia State governments did not take urgent action to address the issue, it would mobilise its members to protest and embark on trike and prevent the sell of meat across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Cattle dealers are looked at as if they are doing a business that is prohibited, which is not, what happened in Abia state resulted in our people being killed, we are not happy, so we call on the federal government to intervene to show that they feel for those who died, they must take a step to stop the reoccurrence of this issue not only in Abia but all over the country.

Another thing is that Abia State government must take the issue seriously because if the fail to do so, we are going to protest to the national assembly to address the issue and then go for nationwide strike including butchers, rearers, dealers, processors and marketers”.

ADVERTISEMENT