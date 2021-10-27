The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declaimed a certain social media handle used by suspected fraudulent persons posing to be acting on behalf of the apex bank.

Following the formal launch of the eNafra on Monday, October 25, 2021, some individuals had created a fraudulent twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purported to belong to the Bank.

In in statement that was released today, the central bank said the impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the CBN among other falsities.

The fraudulent people claim they were disbursing the sum of 50 billion eNaira currency. “These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50 billion eNaira currency,” the CBN’s spokesman, Osita Nwasinobi said.

Mr Nwasinobi said “for the avoidance of doubt, the Central of Nigeria (CBN) is not the owner of that twitter handle (@enaira_cbdc) and indeed suspended its presence on Twitter following the Federal Government’s Ban. In effect, the Bank is not disbursing eNaira currency to citizens.

“To this end, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudsters who have resolved to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians.”

He urged members of the public to always endeavor to seek clarifications on information about the eNaira either by visiting the eNaira website: www.enaira.gov.ng or call the eNaira contact centre on 080069362472 or visiting any CBN Branch nearest to them.

The current official social media handles of the eNaira are: www.facebook.com/m enaira; www.instasram.com/m enaira and www. outube.com/m enaira

“Any suspicious activity by members of the public should be reported to the CBN using helpdesk@enaira.gov.ng or to relevant law enforcement agencies. Please be guided accordingly,” the statement added.