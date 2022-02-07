The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to scrap the electronic invoicing and electronic evaluator which it recently introduced, saying, it would further worsen the challenges businesses face in the trade processes in the country.

The chief executive of the CPPE, Muda Yusuf, said the e-invoice and e-evaluator policy will only worsen an already bad international trade transactions process.

The CBN had recently introduced the e-evaluator and e-invoicing to curb foreign exchange malpractices. However, CPPE boss noted bossp that the policy will increase transaction cost, entrench red tape, increase uncertainty, escalate business disruption, weaken investors’ confidence and heighten corruption risk.

“The truth is that there is a strong correlation between red tape and corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The increasing incursion of the CBN into the trade policy space is an aberration in our economic management system and a serious cause for concern to the business community. Issues of import valuation and classification are statutory functions of the Nigeria Customs Service, with the Finance Ministry as the supervising organ.

“The decision of the CBN to now undertake valuation and product price benchmarking of imports and exports is a duplication of the statutory responsibility of the Nigeria Customs Service. It will create an additional regulatory compliance burden and costs for the business community.

“We therefore submit that the E evaluator and E invoicing initiatives be rescinded by the CBN.

is no compelling justification for their introduction in the first place. The CBN could collaborate with the Nigeria Customs to address any gaps in the valuation processes, rather set up a parallel institutional framework. Meanwhile, the CPPE commends the prompt intervention of the House of Representatives on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CPPE appreciates the concern of the CBN regarding malpractices in foreign exchange transactions. But the truth is that over eighty percent of these misconducts are outcomes of the current distortions created by the current foreign exchange policy regime, especially the administrative fixing of the exchange rate. A parallel market premium of about 40 per cent offers an incredible incentive for roundtripping, brokerage activities and all manner of abuses in the forex market” he pointed out.