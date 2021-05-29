Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released regulatory framework guiding the operations of non-bank acquiring in the country.

A circular issued by the CBN director, Payment System Management department, Musa Jimoh, yesterday to all banks, payment service providers and other financial institutions compelled non-bank merchant acquirers to meet the minimum standards of operations, as approved by the CBN.

The CBN said it had issued the framework in furtherance of its mandate to promote a sound financial system and facilitate the development of electronic payment systems in Nigeria.

The framework sets out the rules for the operation of non-bank merchant acquiring in Nigeria as a regulated service and provides minimum standards and requirements for the operations of Non Bank Acquiring in Nigeria, including the rights and obligations of the parties involved in the process.

“This Regulatory Framework shall guide activities of the participants in the provision of Non-Bank Acquiring services in Nigeria. All stakeholders are required to ensure strict compliance with the framework and all other refutations, as the CBN continues to monitor developments and issue guidance as may be appropriate”, stated.

According to the framework, only kicensed switching and processing companies, other than acquiring banks, shall be allowed to process and settle transactions on behalf of merchants in Nigeria. With the new framework, non-Bank Acquirers will only be approved by the CBN as “it deems necessary, from time to time”.

It further noted: “Non-bank acquirers shall have in place adequate policies for the management of risks associated with the acquiring services. Furthermore, necessary agreements shall be executed with parties to the acquiring services.

“The Non-Bank Acquirer shall have and implement policies that include minimum standards established by the payments schemes (including card schemes) to mitigate risk to the payment system. The policies shall be approved by the acquirer’s Board of Directors or as appropriate, an executive management committee. Upon request, these policies shall be made available to relevant scheme.

“Approval given to a non bank aquirer can however be terminated in the event of failure to meet the conditions for renewal of operating licence, as a switching and processing company in Nigeria; revocation of licence/approval by the Bank; termination of agreement with or approval of payment scheme(s); inability to maintain relationship with at least two payment schemes; operational failures that lead to significant losses/fraud; or any other reason(s) as may be determined by the Bank, from time to time.

“All parties shall comply with the provisions of this framework, and other related guidelines issued by the CBN. Non-compliance shall attract appropriate sanctions by the CBN.”