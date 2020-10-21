By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bankrolled Senior Tennis Open Championship will serve off between November 6 and 14, 2020 at the Tennis Court, National Stadium, Abuja.

The annual event is a convergence of the best tennis stars (300) in the country that will compete in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and wheelchair women’s singles categories.

It should be noted that the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) rely on tournament for the selection of players who represent the country at international tournaments, such as Davies Cup, All African Games, among others.

In the last edition, champions in both the men’s and women’s singles went home with N700,000 each as cash prize.

Amongst the big names that are expected at this year’s edition are Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre, defending champions of the men’s and women’s singles respectively.