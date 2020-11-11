The defending champion of the ‘Men’s Singles’ event of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship, Emmanual Sylvester, yesterday proved that he is not in a hurry to relinquish the title after seeing-off the challenge from Joshua Daniel with a 6-2, 6-0 victory to advance to the 3rd round.

Sylvester had on Monday started the defence of his crown on a good note by stopping UK based Andu Muktar 6-2, 6-3 in the championship opener.

Tournament seed 3, Abdulmumuni Babalola, also proceeded to 3rd round ticket with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Michael Ayoola.

After dropping Idris Aliyu 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, Daniel Joshua who is still licking wounds of defeat following his second round exit from this year’s tournament after being sent packing by the defending champion, Sylvester Emmanuel, blamed mother luck for his woes.

Joshua said, drawing him against the top seed was the last thing he could have imagined and prayed for better luck next time.

Meanwhile, actions are equally hitting up in the CBN women’s singles category as former two-time champion, Sarah Adegoke, who was not ranked due to her absence from national tennis scene sins 2018, but granted a wild card entry into the tournament, eliminated Salamatu Haruna, 6-1, 6-0, while women’s seed 2, Christie Agugbom, edged past Jumai Mohammed with a 6-3, 6-1defeat.

Women’s singles defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri was not found wanting as she beat her teammate, Serena Teluwo, who was also given a wild card, 6-0, 6-0.

Teluwo who could not pick a single set throughout the encounter was actually no match to the champion.

The CBN Senior Tennis Championship main draw enters day three today with third round actions in both the men’s and women’s categories of the event while the wheelchair category serves-off today as well.