The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has commended the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for appointing two Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) into his administration as senior special assistants.

This was contained in a press statement by the executive director of the centre, David Anyaele, who described the gesture as Ikpeazu’s commitment towards reducing barriers faced by PWDs in the state.

According to him, the appointees are Mr. Ekeoma Onwukwe Samuel and Mrs Anthonia Ngozika Isiguzo as senior special assistants on Disability Matters, and Persons with Hearing Impairment respectively.

He said they were excited that the appointments were in response to a call they made on the government during a courtesy visit to the secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem in September.

Anyaele noted “We say a big thank you to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for demonstrating such an exemplary leadership in the implementation of the National Disability Act, in particular Section 30(1).”

He said they sincerely believe that the appointees will use the long awaited opportunity to support the government in addressing majority of barriers and challenges faced by PWDs across in the state.

“We therefore call the governor to further extend this good gesture by taking appropriate measures to adopt the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 in the state.”.

The director argued that this will reduce the attitudinal, environmental and structural barriers that impede PWDs access to public infrastructures, participation in public affairs, and improve their socioeconomic conditions.

“We assure the governor and the appointees of the commitment of the centre to provide both technical and other supports to enhance mainstreaming of disabilities affairs in the programmes and activities of the state.”

