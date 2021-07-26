A CCTV footage has shown what caused the fire outbreak at Ebeano Supermarket located at Lokogoma district in Abuja a week ago.

The video which surfaced online allegedly from the supermarket management shows that a yet-to-be identified lady setting the supermarket ablaze.

Recall that residents on Saturday, July 17, woke up to see that the popular supermarket located at Lokogoma district in Abuja was razed down by fire.

According to reports, it was a tedious task for the firemen to get the inferno under control as it lasted until the next day.

It was reported that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.