BY ERNEST NZOR |

The federal commissioner representing Cross River State in the National Population Commission (NPC) Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (retd) has said that census was the most important policies for national development as the country prepare for can another census.

Ogwa who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP weekend during the ongoing phase 11 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in Odukpani and Akamkpa Areas of Cross River State, said no nation would make meaningful development without a proper and reliable census figure.

Ogwa said, “The Information about education, health and recreational facilities, as well as road network gathered through the census, will be used to formulate and implement government policies for development and people’s wellbeing.

“Plannings for the next census must address critical issues, it’s most important for everyone to know that Enumeration Area Demarcation is a core activity towards population taking which is the census, so the EAD is a foundation of a census.

“We did the last census in Nigeria in 2006, and by right of United Nations prescription is 10 years so we have exceeded 10 years, so the last one would have been in 2016.

“So, whether we like it or not, there have been changes both in developmental and population changes, because people are being born every day so this EAD we are doing now is to create units, easy units for the commission to do the counting during the census is the foundation.”

He noted that Commission had deployed the latest digital technology to guarantee the success and accuracy of the exercise, adding that adequate steps to carry out the demarcation exercise in preparation for the next population and housing census in the country is being taken.