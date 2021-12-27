Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has named the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, as its “Man of the Year”.

Making the announcement in Abuja, the executive secretary of the Centre, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said the NYSC DG was carefully selected after an online poll that featured four other prominent Nigerians.

Ikpa said the NYSC boss was the obvious choice owing to his trail blazing efforts in tackling unemployment through massive youth empowerment.

He said the NYSC Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme has been rejuvenated under Ibrahim, empowering hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians for self-reliance.

Ikpa recalled that about 75 per cent of graduates willing to work couldn’t find gainful employment, leading to a surge in crime.

Highlighting data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Ikpa said the country’s unemployment rate was at a point about 30 per cent while the youth underemployment rate stood at 21 per cent.

He said there was a need for drastic action by the government to check the tide.

The Centre said with the NYSC’s SAED initiative, many young Nigerians are independent after embracing entrepreneurship.

